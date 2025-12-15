Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Won't play Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
It's the third time in four games that Tolbert will be a healthy scratch. Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo will be the top depth options for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for Sunday night's game. Tolbert's next opportunity to play is Week 16 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 21.
