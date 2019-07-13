Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Back on practice field
Showers (knee) participated in Dallas' June minicamp, Kristi Scales of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network reports.
Showers missed all of 2018 after suffering a torn ACL in August. Even if the 26-year-old fully recovers in time for training camp -- which he is expected to -- he'll face stiff competition at the strong safety position with Jeff Heath, George Iloka and Kavon Frazier. Showers has yet to see the field during a regular-season game in his career.
