Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Believed to have torn ACL
Showers suffered a knee injury that the Cowboys' believe to be a torn ACL, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Showers will have an MRI on Sunday to confirm the status of his knee. If it's as bad as expected, he'll be placed on IR and be out for the remainder of the year. Kyle Queiro will figure to take Showers' place on the depth chart.
