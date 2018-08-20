Showers (knee) is likely to be placed on injured reserve, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.

While no move has officially been made yet, it appears Showers' season could soon be over with an injured reserve stint looming in the near future. Reports from Sunday hinted that Showers probably tore his ACL, but the confirmation of such an injury has yet to be mad public. With Showers likely headed to injured reserve, look for Kyle Queiro to move up on the depth chart.