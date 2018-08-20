Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Likely headed to IR
Showers (knee) is likely to be placed on injured reserve, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.
While no move has officially been made yet, it appears Showers' season could soon be over with an injured reserve stint looming in the near future. Reports from Sunday hinted that Showers probably tore his ACL, but the confirmation of such an injury has yet to be mad public. With Showers likely headed to injured reserve, look for Kyle Queiro to move up on the depth chart.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Believed to have torn ACL•
-
Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Signs with Cowboys•
-
Jameill Showers: Converting to safety•
-
Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Getting promotion as safety/special teamer•
-
Jameill Showers: Signed to Dallas practice squad•
-
Jameill Showers: Released by Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...