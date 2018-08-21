The Cowboys placed Showers (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

This was the expected move as Showers is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, although the specifics of the injury remain unconfirmed. The Cowboys signed safety Dominick Sanders to bolster their depth at defensive back.

