Cowboys' Jameill Showers: Suffers hamstring injury
Showers sustained a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Lindsay Draper of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Showers deflected a pass during the first quarter that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, but he went down with the hamstring injury in the third quarter and was subsequently ruled out. The 27-year-old faces long odds to crack the Cowboys' 53-man roster regardless of the injury.
