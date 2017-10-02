Cowboys' James Hanna: Gets into end zone Sunday
Hanna caught his only target for a 28-yard touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
It was his first catch of the season, after Hanna failed to even receive a target in the first three games. He's a stout blocker, but his role as a receiver will remain very limited behind Jason Witten.
