Cowboys' James Hanna: Limited participant in training camp
Hanna (knee) is limited at the opening of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.
Hanna is looking to bounce back from a pair of 2016 knee surgeries and could be a regular on the injury report the rest of the summer. Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any concern over his availability for the start of the regular season.
