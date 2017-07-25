Hanna (knee) is limited at the opening of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

Hanna is looking to bounce back from a pair of 2016 knee surgeries and could be a regular on the injury report the rest of the summer. Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any concern over his availability for the start of the regular season.

