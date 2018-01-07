Cowboys' James Hanna: Makes little impact in 2017
Hanna finished the regular season with four catches on nine targets for 88 yards and his first career NFL touchdown.
The fifth-year tight end's blocking skill and contributions on special teams have kept him in the No. 2 spot on the Cowboys depth chart, but it's a role that's offered little fantasy upside behind Jason Witten. With Witten set to return in 2018 and young TEs like Rico Gathers pushing for snaps, Hanna isn't likely to see his usage in the passing game increase next season.
