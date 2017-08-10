Play

Hanna (groin) did not practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hanna sat out of the Hall of Fame Game with a knee injury, and now he's day-to-day with a new groin injury. He's currently behind Jason Witten in the depth chart, and getting on the field for Saturday's preseason game would help him solidify that position.

