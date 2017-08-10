Cowboys' James Hanna: Not practicing with groin injury
Hanna (groin) did not practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanna sat out of the Hall of Fame game with a knee injury, and now he's day-to-day with a new groin injury. He's currently behind Jason Witten in the depth chart, and getting on the field for Saturday's preseason game would help him solidify that position.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Limited participant in training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Not expected to return until training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Uncertain timetable for recovery•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Scheduled for season-ending surgery•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Will begin season on PUP list•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...