Hanna (groin) returned to practice Monday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reports.

Hanna returned to practice Monday following a groin injury that had been bothering him for a few days. Hanna remains stuck behind teammate Jason Witten on the team's depth chart but could find himself enjoying a bigger role this season if he stays healthy.

