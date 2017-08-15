Cowboys' James Hanna: Returns to practice Monday
Hanna (groin) returned to practice Monday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reports.
Hanna returned to practice Monday following a groin injury that had been bothering him for a few days. Hanna remains stuck behind teammate Jason Witten on the team's depth chart but could find himself enjoying a bigger role this season if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Not practicing due to groin injury•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Limited participant in training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Not expected to return until training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Uncertain timetable for recovery•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Scheduled for season-ending surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...