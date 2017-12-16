Hanna (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The backup tight end put forth only a pair of limited practices this week while battling the knee issue. If Hanna gains clearance to play in Week 15, he won't see much involvement in the passing game. He's caught just two passes through 13 contests this season.

