Houston recorded three tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 37-22 win against the Jets.

Despite being boxed out for snaps (22) on the edge by rookie second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku (42) and Sam Williams (33), Houston picked up a sack for the third time in his last four games in Week 5, bringing his season total to 3.5. He'll be looking to add to that count in Week 6 at Carolina.