default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Houston (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Houston was able to practice fully Friday. He's appeared in all five games this season and has logged 11 tackles (seven solo), including a team-high 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

More News