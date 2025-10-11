Cowboys' James Houston: Cleared to face Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houston (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Houston was able to practice fully Friday. He's appeared in all five games this season and has logged 11 tackles (seven solo), including a team-high 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Houston: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' James Houston: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Cowboys' James Houston: Adds to sack total Sunday•
-
Cowboys' James Houston: Leads pass rush in Week 5 win•
-
Cowboys' James Houston: Secures first sack of 2025•
-
Browns' James Houston: Headed to Cleveland•