Houston was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Houston played 27 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets but still managed to produce with three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks. He had his practice reps limited during Wednesday's session, but he has two more opportunities to increase his participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road bout against the Panthers.