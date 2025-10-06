Houston recorded three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The Cowboys' pass rush brought down Justin Fields five times and produced 14 QB hits in total, and it was Houston who paced the team in sacks. The 26-year-old edge rusher has 3.5 sacks on the season, and he appears to be back in the form that allowed him to rack up 8.0 sacks in only seven contests as a rookie with the Lions in 2022, before injuries ruined his next two campaigns.