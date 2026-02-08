Houston finished the 2025-26 regular season with 35 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble over 17 games.

Houston impressed as a rookie with 8.0 sacks over seven regular-season games with Detroit, but over the following two campaigns he had just 1.0 sacks across 13 contests. The Jackson State product put his name back on the map last season, as his 5.5 sacks were second-most on the Cowboys. He signed a two-year contract last July and should continue to have a role in Dallas' pass-rushing corps next season.