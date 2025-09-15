Houston recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

The veteran edge rusher saw limited snaps once again in a rotational role for the Cowboys, but Houston made his opportunities count in this one. Dallas is struggling to find a consistent pass rush in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade -- the team signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal immediately after Sunday's win -- and Houston could earn more playing time if he continues to make an impact. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, but he did pile up 8.0 sacks in just seven regular-season games for the Lions as a rookie back in 2022. Sunday's sacks was only his second over 15 games since then, however.