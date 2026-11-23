Mitchell recorded two receptions for 40 yards on two targets in Sunday's 51-30 win over the Titans.

The fifth-year tight end was one of eight pass catchers that quarterback Dak Prescott connected with on the afternoon, with the pair of receptions marking Mitchell's first two grabs of the season. Mitchell took the field for 15 of the Cowboys' 65 snaps on offense, but he could wind up seeing most of his playing time on special teams once top tight end Jake Ferguson is cleared to return from the knee injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.