The Cowboys designated Washington (foot) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Just as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported would be the case earlier Wednesday, the Cowboys have cleared Washington to practice for the first time since he fractured his right foot in an Aug. 1 training camp workout. Because he's spent the past four months recovering from surgery, Washington may need more than a trio of practices before gaining clearance to play, so he's far from a safe bet to be activated from IR ahead of this Sunday's game against the Colts. The Cowboys will have a 21-day window to evaluate Washington for a return to the 53-man roster, so a Week 14 or Week 15 debut may be more realistic for the 26-year-old receiver.
