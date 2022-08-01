Washington was carted off the practice field Monday after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington didn't put any weight on his injured leg and was then carted back to the locker room. He's in the mix for a Week 1 starting job, especially with Michael Gallup (torn ACL) considered unlikely to be ready for the opener. If both Gallup and Washington miss time, rookie Jalen Tolbert would be looking at a huge opportunity.