Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Washington (foot) has a chance of "joining us here real soon," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's 21-day practice window could realistically open soon, as he's now almost three months removed from initially having suffered his right foot fracture. Once healthy, Washington will stand to handle a depth role in Dallas' receiving corps, which has been in need of contributors at wideout behind CeeDee Lamb.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Not ready to return to practice•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Feeling good, could return soon•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Spotted doing rehab work•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Sheds walking boot•