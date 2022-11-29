Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Washington (foot) has a chance of "joining us here real soon," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Washington's 21-day practice window could realistically open soon, as he's now almost three months removed from initially having suffered his right foot fracture. Once healthy, Washington will stand to handle a depth role in Dallas' receiving corps, which has been in need of contributors at wideout behind CeeDee Lamb.