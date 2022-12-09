Washington (foot) appears likely to be available for the Cowboys' Week 14 contest versus the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he thinks that Washington is ready to go for Sunday's matchup after what he saw out of the wide receiver at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Washington fractured his right foot in a training camp workout in August and has yet to make his team debut after signing a one-year deal with Dallas in March. He'll likely slot in behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as the Cowboys' third option at wideout once he's up to speed.