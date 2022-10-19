Washington (foot) isn't sure when he will return but said he's "pretty much healed" and "felt great" during a workout Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Washington suffered a foot fracture in August and has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season. The Cowboys needed him in September more than they do now, but Washington could nonetheless carve out a role at some point this season amidst a WR group that includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.