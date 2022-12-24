Washington (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington sat out the first 12 games of the season while recovering from a foot injury, and the 26-year-old has logged just one target while playing 14 offensive snaps since returning to action Week 14. With Washington sidelined, T.Y. Hilton appears set to serve as the Cowboys' No. 4 wideout while making his season debut Saturday.