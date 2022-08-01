Washington sustained a foot injury during Monday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Washington landed awkwardly while attempting to come down with a catch on a go route, after which he was unable to put any weight on his right leg before needing a cart to go to the locker room. The severity of the injury remains unknown but should be divulged in due time. With Michael Gallup still in recovery mode from a torn ACL, rookie third-rounder Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown are the Cowboys' top healthy reserve wide receivers behind top option CeeDee Lamb.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Carted off with injury•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Returns healthy for camp•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Says he'll be ok for training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Works on the side Thursday•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Spotted with boot on foot•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Going home to Texas•