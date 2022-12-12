Washington failed to catch his only target and saw 11 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Seeing his first action of the season after recovering from a foot injury, Washington's workload was limited but he got a rude welcome to the Cowboys' offense, getting the ball jarred loose on a big hit by Houston safety Jalen Pitre the only time Dak Prescott looked his way. With Noah Brown having earned Prescott's trust earlier in the year and coming off a big performance Sunday, Washington could have a hard time climbing above the No. 4 spot on the WR depth chart down the stretch.