The Cowboys are concerned that Washington sustained a Jones fracture of his right foot during Monday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington will undergo additional testing over the next day or two before the Cowboys provide an update diagnosis for his injury, but the early signs weren't encouraging, as he wasn't able to put any weight on his foot while he exited the practice field. Though Washington had been held under 400 receiving yards in both of his final two seasons in Pittsburgh, the Cowboys were likely counting on him to have a regular role in three-receiver sets early on during the upcoming campaign while Michael Gallup (knee) finishes his recovery from a torn ACL. The Cowboys now look to be at risk at entering Week 1 sans both Gallup and Washington.