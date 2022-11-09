Washington (foot) is not ready to return to practice quite yet, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that although Washington is close to being ready, the wide receiver will not be designated to return from injured reserve quite yet. The wide receiver has been out since Aug. 1 while dealing with a foot fracture and has yet to make his team debut after signing with Dallas in March. Washington appears on track to return to practice in the near future, but he will likely have to wait until next week.
