Washington will be sidelined 6-to-10 weeks due to the fractured foot he suffered at Monday's practice, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After he landed awkwardly on his right leg while attempting to come down with a deep ball on a go route, Washington required a cart to go to the locker room. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, it initially was feared that he may have sustained a Jones fracture in his right foot, but tests confirmed it's a metatarsal fracture. With Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to be available Week 1, the Cowboys' receiving corps will be reliant on CeeDee Lamb, rookie Jalen Tolbert and tight end Dalton Schultz to begin the campaign.