Washington was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for the first four games of the regular season.
The soonest he can play is Oct. 9 against the Rams, at which point he'll be nearly 10 weeks removed from fracturing his foot during a practice. It's possible Washington misses time beyond that, as reports in early August suggested he'd be out for 6-10 weeks.
