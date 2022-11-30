The Cowboys are expected to designate Washington (foot) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Once the transaction is official, Washington will be eligible to practice Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 1, when he fractured his foot early in training camp and ultimately required surgery. Before getting hurt, Washington looked to be in strong position to begin the season as the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, but Michael Gallup completed his recovery from ACL surgery early in the season and has settled into that role since Week 4. The Cowboys will have a 21-day window to evaluate Washington in practice before adding him to the 53-man roster, but even once he's activated, the 26-year-old may be only a minor part of the offensive game plan.