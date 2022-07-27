Washington (foot) is participating in the first practice of training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Washington made good on his word, returning for the start of camp after a sore foot tendon kept him sidelined from June minicamp and some OTAs. He and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert are the favorites to see snaps and targets behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the latter of whom could miss the start of the season after having ACL surgery in February. Washington signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Dallas this spring, getting most of his money guaranteed on a modest deal.