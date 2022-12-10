Washington (foot) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington has not played this season after fracturing his foot during the preseason, but the long-time Steeler is gearing up to make his 2022 season debut in a pivotal divisional matchup against the Giants. Given the Cowboys' starting trio of wideouts -- CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown -- are all healthy, it's hard to project many opportunities for Washington to carve out a consistent role. Expect the 26-year-old to be a quality depth piece for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.