Washington (foot) was seen without his walking boot last week, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The wide receiver will begin the season on IR after foot surgery, but his recovery appears to be on schedule. Washington could make his Cowboys debut as soon as Week 5 against the Rams.
