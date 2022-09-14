Washington (foot) did rehab work while the Cowboys practiced Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coming back from a broken foot, Washington is on injured reserve and thus ruled out for the first four games of the season. It seems he's making progress and could be available in October, though at that point he'll likely have missed his chance to take the field without competing against Michael Gallup (knee) for targets.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Sheds walking boot•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Placed on IR•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Out 6-10 weeks with foot fracture•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: May have Jones fracture•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Injures foot Monday•
-
Cowboys' James Washington: Carted off with injury•