Washington has been wearing a protective boot on his foot but thinks he'll be OK for mandatory minicamp in mid-June, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The free-agent acquisition is expected to compete for snaps behind CeeDee Lamb, with regular playing time potentially available for both Washington and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert if Michael Gallup (knee) isn't ready for Week 1. It isn't a great sign that Washington is now dealing with an injury of his own, though he doesn't believe it'll be a long- term issue. The 2018 second-round pick missed five games in his four years with the Steelers, but despite staying mostly healthy, he never built on his 735-yard sophomore effort, instead dropping off to 392 yards in 2020 and 285 yards last season.