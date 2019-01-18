Cowboys' Jamize Olawale: Quiet in playoff loss
Olawale played seven offensive snaps during Saturday's playoff loss to the Rams. He finished up the regular season with two catches on four targets for 13 yards.
Olawale played 114 offensive snaps during the regular season but did not log a single rushing attempt. The veteran fullback did most of his damage as a blocker on passing downs, while also playing a limited role on special teams. The 29-year-old is set to enter free agency this offseason.
