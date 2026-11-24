Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Tuesday that Corbin will be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Corbin will be back up with the Cowboys for the second time in as many weeks after making a positive impression in his team debut during this past Sunday's 51-30 win over the Titans. He served as the top backup to starting running back Javonte Williams in that contest, finishing with five carries for 32 yards and one catch for five yards while logging 18 of the Cowboys' 65 offensive snaps. Another strong showing in Week 12 could give Corbin a shot at earning a permanent spot on the 53-man roster.