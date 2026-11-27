Corbin turned five carries into 21 yards during the Cowboys' 39-38 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

As he's done for most of the season, Javonte Williams had a stranglehold on the Cowboys' backfield touches and finished with 29 carries for 101 yards (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding three catches on as many targets for 22 yards and another score. Corbin's five carries were second most on the Cowboys on Thursday, and he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time this season. That could come in Week 13 against the Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 7, although Israel Abanikanda is another candidate for elevation to the active roster.