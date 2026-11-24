Corbin reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Corbin was elevated to the active roster for the Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday. He finished that contest with five carries for 32 yards and one catch (on as many targets) for five yards, and those touches were spread across four quarters while he operated Javonte Williams' backup. With Tyler Goodson (knee) and Malik Davis (hip) both on injured reserve, Corbin is a top candidate to be elevated for Week 12 against the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.