Peters (chest) is doubtful to face the Rams on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Peters was added to the injury report Friday and was officially listed as a limited participant. However, the expectation is that Peters will be out for Sunday's game, and he could miss additional time beyond that. Peters was slowly increasing his role along Dallas' offensive line, but Connor McGovern will be tasked with taking over at left guard, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.