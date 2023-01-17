Peters is questionable to return to Monday's playoff game versus Tampa Bay with a hip injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Peters limped off the field after sustaining this injury late in the second quarter. The 40-year-old offensive lineman started at left tackle for Dallas on Monday, so his absence caused rookie Tyler Smith to move out to left tackle while Connor McGovern has taken over at left guard.
