Peters (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After not signing with the Cowboys until early September, the 40-year-old was eased into game action. He played 14 snaps in his season debut Week 3 and 21 in Week 4 before sitting out the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams with a chest injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant in practice all week, but he looks to have made enough progress for the Cowboys to consider him on track to play against the team with which he enjoyed the best seasons of his career. Expect Peters to serve as the top understudy to left guard Connor McGovern.