Peters (hip) is questionable for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Peters, who departed Monday's wild-card game versus Tampa Bay with a hip injury, could potentially be facing a multi-week absence, per Archer. If the 40-year-old is indeed forced to miss this weekend's playoff contest against San Francisco, then Tyler Smith would likely fill Peters' vacated left tackle spot.
