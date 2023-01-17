Peters (hip) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's wild-card game versus Dallas, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Peters exited with a hip injury late in the first half, causing him to be ruled out before the Cowboys' first offensive series of the third quarter. The nine-time Pro Bowler has played sporadically on the left side of Dallas' offensive line this season, and he was slated to serve as the team's starting left tackle heading into the playoffs. As a result, Tyler Smith should play out the remainder of this contest at left tackle while Connor McGovern steps in at left guard.