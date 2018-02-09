Thompson signed with the Cowboys on Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

He flashed elite-level athleticism at Utah's Pro Day last year, but a college career that saw Thompson bounce between positions and schools did little to help his skill development, and his brief pro career has followed a similar pattern -- after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots, he was cut at the end of the preseason and spent time with the Seahawks and Bears in 2017 on their practice squads. If he does crack the Cowboys' game-day roster at some point, expect him to be limited to special teams duty.