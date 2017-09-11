Cowboys' Jason Witten: Breaks team record for receiving yards

Witten caught seven of nine targets for 59 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 19-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

An 11-yard catch in the second quarter was enough to push Witten past Michael Irvin for the Cowboys' all-time record for receiving yardage. The veteran tight end ultimately finished his memorable night tied with Dez Bryant for the lead in targets and still appears to be a key cog in the passing attack entering his 15th season in the league. Next week will likely bring tougher sledding, though, as the Cowboys travel to Denver to face a Broncos defense that finished first against the pass last year.