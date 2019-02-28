Cowboys' Jason Witten: Coming out of retirement
Witten announced that he is coming out of retirement and is signing a contract with the Cowboys for the 2019 season, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports. "The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," the tight end said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to getting back in the dirt."
Witten retired from the league last May after his inconsistent Cowboys team finished 9-6 and missed the playoffs, opting to try his hand at a career in broadcasting instead. However, it seems a promising, refreshed Cowboys roster that finished the 2018 season 10-6 (with a divisional crown and playoff berth) was too enticing for Witten to pass up. The legendary tight will likely enter training camp atop the depth chart and will now get another chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Witten's contract is a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.
